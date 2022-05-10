Alex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

During the Steve Parish-led era of Crystal Palace, the club has only played Southampton more often than Watford. An often unspoken rivalry sparked off by the play-off final in 2013, Wilfried Zaha has played in 21 of the 22 of these fixtures.

Perhaps it was most fitting for Zaha, who certainly lacks fans in that corner of Hertfordshire, would be the player to score the penalty that ultimately relegated Watford.

Away from the result, the game had the feel of a testimonial match in dedication to Roy Hodgson. He delivered eleven 1-0 victories at Selhurst Park in his time as Crystal Palace manager, making this scoreline a familiar one.

Hodgson was one of the finest English managers across the many generations his career spanned. Indeed he will also go down as a cornerstone of Palace's progress as a top-flight team.

When invited back to the academy opening in October, the fruits of his labours were on display. The security his coaching gave the club helped to fund an ambitious project that will pay dividends far beyond his tenure.

A true gentleman of Croydon, if this is to be his final season as a manager, at least he got one final farewell from a fanbase that owes him a considerable amount.