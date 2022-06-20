'I wouldn't be surprised if Bazunu started the season'

BBC Radio Solent summariser Guy Whittingham believes new Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu could make an instant impact on the Saints first team after his switch from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Portsmouth in League One and Whittingham thinks he showed enough quality to challenge Alex McCarthy for the number one jersey at St Mary's.

"He's obviously young so has plenty to learn, but his mental capacity is probably his best asset," said Whittingham.

"He has this ability to do something well but not get overconfident and then put mistakes to the back of his mind.

"It just depends how he fits in straight away."