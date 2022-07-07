Your verdict on where Ronaldo could go this summer

We asked you to vote on where Cristiano Ronaldo will be next season - and you think he's staying put after all.

Despite his request to leave, 40% of people reckon the striker will remain at Old Trafford, even though it is thought he wants to play Champions League football this season.

If he was to move then 21% of people think it could be a move outside of the most obvious choices of Chelsea, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, PSG or Napoli.

A return to Portugal would have an emotional pull, while a move to the Major Soccer League could have a financial gain.

Yet, if Champions League football is the deciding factor for his departure, then Chelsea is apparently the most credible move for Ronaldo and received 15% of the vote.

New owner Todd Boehly is trying to make an impression at Stamford Bridge following his takeover and there are few bigger names in the game than Ronaldo.

Where else do people think he could go? You can find the full results here