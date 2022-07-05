It's safe to say most Arsenal fans are delighted with the signing of Gabriel Jesus.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Bev: Really pleased with the acquisition of Gabriel Jesus. Need power up front and still not sure about Nketiah. Would love to see Charlie Patino given a good run.

David: Over the moon. Jesus is an established goalscorer. He has skill, class and style. He has the Henry flare, hunger and desire to succeed, so let’s hope he can put the jinxed number nine shirt to bed. With Saka, Nketiah, Odegaard and Martinelli all providing telling passes up front to Jesus, it’s watch out Premier League. Here we come!

Mustapha: He's a good signing, but wouldn't solve the club's problems. Arsenal need strong characters and leaders on and off the pitch. We need another Tony Adams and Patrick Vieira.

Jeremy: Jesus is a great signing for us - and will surely get goals with Odegard, Saka and co behind him. But we still need a target man so we can mix it up a bit. We also need cover at full-back on both sides as we suffered with injuries in these positions last season. And another midfielder would be nice too - especially if Granit moves on.