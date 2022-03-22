Jamie Reed, LeicesterFanTV, external

The last few months, James Maddison has really upped his game.

He is probably the hottest midfielder playing regularly for his club - not sat on the bench, but playing week in, week out. He is involved in scoring and assisting goals and is producing much better performances since being dropped when he wasn’t anywhere near his level.

This season, Maddison has an impressive record of 13 goals and seven assists in all competitions. He is using his positioning in better areas and slotting into gaps that the opponents really struggle to fill.

He has the joint highest goals and assists combination this year, along with Bukayo Saka, so it’s a big shock he wasn’t picked in this week's England squad.

There is a lot of competition in that position, with the likes of Mason Mount, Jack Grealish and Emile Smith Rowe all showing excellent quality.

But I really think if Maddison was playing in a team higher up the table, he would be picked for future tournaments. Maddison is also extremely good at set-pieces, scoring a few each season. Only James Ward-Prowse is better in that role.

So why is Maddison not in the England squad? Is it the shirt he wears at club level?