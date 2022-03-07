BBC Sport

Burnley 0-4 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Chelsea have won each of their last three Premier League games, this after only winning three of their previous 11 in the competition beforehand (D6 L2).

  • Burnley remain winless in their eight home Premier League meetings with Chelsea (D1 L7), the joint-most they have faced an opponent in the competition at Turf Moor without winning (also eight v Arsenal).

  • No Chelsea player has scored more goals under Thomas Tuchel in all competitions than Kai Havertz (13), who today scored his first Premier League brace since May 2021 against Fulham.

  • No visiting player has scored more Premier League away goals at Turf Moor than Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (four, level with Harry Kane).