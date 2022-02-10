Wolves 0-1 Arsenal: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage: "I'm disappointed because I thought we were the better team. Our tempo was very good and we managed the game well but we didn't score our chances and we suffered from a set piece.

"I think there were two strange decisions, especially for our 'goal'. But we continue to work.

"I saw the Arsenal goal and the striker kicked Jose Sa's hand. It's clear, so clear. When you look at the image it's a strange decision.

"We did a good game and created chances but we are not scoring goals at the moment and we suffer because of that."