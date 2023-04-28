Ryan Mason believes Harry Kane is not appreciated enough in this country and emphasised the "special talent" he is.

Speaking before Tottenham's match against Liverpool on Sunday, the interim head coach described the striker's performance in the comeback against Manchester United on Thursday as "outstanding".

"This country probably doesn't appreciate how good he is. From a footballer point of view, he is incredible," said Mason.

Mason lined up alongside the England captain during his time as a Spurs player and says he is feels "fortunate" to have done so.

"Being on the other side now and watching him as a coach, it's a pleasure. I've thought it a lot over the past couple of seasons watching him live - this country should appreciate we've got a real special talent," he added.

"I value loyalty and when I see a player showing loyalty - not only on the football pitch but off it. He's humble and a family man. When I speak to any children in the academy and around the world I can say to look at Harry because he's a role model for everyone.

"We're very lucky to have him here. Our fans love him and everyone loves him here. We all appreciate him at this football club."