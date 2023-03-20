Saturday’s draw with Tottenham means Southampton are unbeaten in four of their seven games under Ruben Selles.

Supporter Yasmin Wiseman told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily: "If anyone had said to any of us that we were going to get a point, we would have said 'don’t be so silly', especially given how we played on Wednesday.

"I am absolutely buzzing. That was the fight that we were looking for. If we continue to play the way we are playing and with the table being so tight at the moment, I can’t see us staying down the bottom. I can see us slowly creeping out.

"They say it’s the hope that kills you, but if we keep playing like that, even if we go down but playing like that, we aren’t going to feel as deflated as we would have been under Nathan Jones.

"He [Selles] genuinely cares about each player. He cares about the fans, he cares about the club, you can just see how passionate he is. He reminds me of Ralph, he had that passion, fight, motivation and it’s so humbling to see."

Did you know? Southampton came from two goals down to avoid defeat for a second time in the Premier League this season (also a 2-2 draw vs Leeds in August), with only Man City (W2 D1) avoiding defeat having fallen two goals behind on more occasions this term.

