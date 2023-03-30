John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose, external

Joining on a season loan without an option or obligation to buy, Clement Lenglet only arrived after failed attempts to sign Alessandro Bastoni and Pau Torres.

The Barcelona-owned player has already made 27 appearances and scored a vital goal away to Marseille in the Champions League. But, with Ben Davies out for up to six weeks, the France international now has the opportunity to show he should be signed permanently.

His situation is complicated by not knowing who will be managing the club next but, for Spurs, they will have to decide if the defender is enough of an improvement on Davies to persist with – or do they go back to the market for an elite left-sided centre-back?

