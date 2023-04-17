We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Here are some of your comments:

Southampton fans

Martin: This match is yet further evidence of the complete lack of commitment from the players who seem incapable of scoring goals. The manager's team selection is highly debatable. I have been a Saints supporter for more than 65 years and I have never been so depressed. The Championship is now clearly round the corner.

Ryan: Poor performance again. Edged Palace first half but second half was like we had never played football before. No fight or determination, and with four of the top seven to play in our remaining fixtures, I can't see any way back for us this year. Going down in a damp squib rather than a blaze of glory.

Bryan: The worst Southampton side in my 70 years of support. Overpaid players with no passion, little commitment, and poor management with the current manager totally clueless. A very sad situation for a very loyal fan base. How about massive pay cuts for the players and free season tickets for us who have already endured 10 home defeats? A record I believe.

Paul: I believe the manager and players are really trying but the confidence in front of goal has gone. I think we will need a miracle to stay up now.

Crystal Palace fans

Gavin: I was at the game and to be fair, Saints could have been ahead at half-time. However, a stronger second half and the technical ability of Palace offensive players shone through to a convincing win. Credit also to the away supporters as they were immense.

Tony: Palace were under the cosh in the first half and Southampton were a bit unlucky not to be ahead at half-time. Whatever Roy said at half-time did the trick and in the second half Palace controlled the game, scored two good goals and were deserved winners.

John: Another fine performance from Roy's Boys. He seems to be getting the best out of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise - something Vieira could not manage. I think making the game simpler is the answer. Long may it last!

Tim: We are a funny old club. Ten years in the Premier League under seven is not a standard model for stability. Only Roy has stayed any length of time, and this second stint is totally unlike the first in terms of style of play. Amazing last three weeks.