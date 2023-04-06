Newcastle's 'lovely mix' propels them towards Europe

After four wins in a row, Newcastle are "looking good" for Champions League qualification, says former England full-back Stephen Warnock.

A comprehensive victory at West Ham on Wednesday cemented the Magpies in the top four with 10 games to go.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast that the squad balance Eddie Howe has found is behind their transformation.

"He has got a settled back five and then some really nice rotation in midfield," said Warnock.

"Up front, having that rotation in the centre-forward is key. It keeps both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson fresh and both are clinical in front of goal.

"It's a lovely mixture Howe has got and he doing a magnificent job."

Warnock also praised the way the Magpies have rebounded after a difficult patch around their defeat in the Carabao Cup final.

"They have had spells where they have run dry in front of goal and found it difficult to create," he said. "I wondered how the final would affect them but, after they lost at Manchester City, they have won all their games.

"The next two are Brentford and Aston Villa. Win those and I think they are home and dry."

