Analysis: Leicester 2-1 West Ham

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at King Power Stadium

Leicester's game finished before Everton's, which meant the Foxes players had to wait on the pitch for confirmation to come through that they were relegated.

Some huddled around defender Victor Kristiansen's phone, but any glimmer of hope was extinguished when the full-time whistle blew at Goodison.

Many of the crowd jeered, but some did afford their players a generous ovation when they applauded the fans before heading down the tunnel and out of the top flight.

Leicester have been the architects of their own downfall, ending a wretched season with just three wins from their final 17 games and keeping just one clean sheet since November.

Dean Smith's mandate when he was appointed in April was to preserve the status of a side that were shock champions only seven years ago, but nine points from his eight games in charge was simply not enough.

And that means relegation to the Championship just six years after they reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

Smith said he would speak to chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha in the next couple of days.

Barnes' delightful finish and a 1-0 half-time lead gave the Foxes optimism they may just stay alive.

But after Everton took the lead through Abdoulaye Doucoure's brilliant strike, Faes' goal mattered little as Bournemouth could not find a way through.

Leicester supporters did break out into cheers on a number of occasions as news spread of a Cherries 'equaliser' - but each time it was a false dawn.

A summer of upheaval follows for the Foxes, with Maddison and Barnes the most sellable assets, and seven players and manager Smith out of contract.