St Mirren v Livingston: Pick of the stats
- Published
St Mirren have lost two of their last three home league matches (W1), more than they had in their first 12 Scottish Premiership games in Paisley this season (W7 D4 L1).
Livingston have kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 league games, including none in their last seven. Away from home, David Martindale’s side have recorded just one shutout in their last 12 in the Premiership.
St Mirren are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Livingston (W4 D5) since a 2-1 defeat in February 2020.
Livingston’s Joel Nouble has scored three goals in his last six league games; he had only scored three times in his first 32 Premiership appearances before this. However, Nouble is without a goal in three matches played against St Mirren in the division.