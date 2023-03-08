Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says he is "very proud" of what the club have accomplished during the last 10 years as he collected his OBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle.

Barber arrived on the south coast in June 2012 and has overseen the club's rise from the Championship to the upper echelons of the Premier League, alongside chairman Tony Bloom.

"It's a great honour and very humbling," he said on receiving his award. "Football is a team sport so to receive an individual honour of any kind if very prestigious.

"The last decade with Brighton has been an incredible journey. I am very proud of what we have achieved as a club and there are so many people who have made such great efforts to get us where we are."

Brighton are in a strong position to bring European football to Amex Stadium for the first time in their history but Barber is taking nothing for granted.

"There is still a lot of work to do, a lot of football to play and there are many tough games ahead," he added.

"We do feel though we are in a great position to leave the club in good shape for future generations."