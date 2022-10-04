B﻿BC Sport's Tom English in Liverpool

All around Anfield there are reminders not just of how special this club is but also of the extraordinary relationship between Liverpool and Scotland.

The tributes to Billy Liddell, Bill Shankly and Kenny Dalglish - immortal figures all - that surround the stadium only scratch the surface of the story. Scottish players were the lifeblood of this place from the beginning. In Liverpool’s first ever squad there were 13 Scots.

Andy Robertson, missing the Rangers game through injury, continues that link to this day. And what a link. The first Liverpool player to be capped by Scotland was George ‘Dod’ Allan of Linlithgow in 1897, remembered as the club’s first great goalscorer.

Tonight at Anfield, nobody will be thinking of those Scots who came before, but they’re part of what makes Liverpool the club it is and what will make this occasion a remarkable one.