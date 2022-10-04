Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been training for the past few days and will be in the squad.

Jorginho and Kai Havertz "felt some discomfort" against Crystal Palace but both trained on Tuesday.

On N'Golo Kante, he said: "He is training more and more - not fully, but getting closer, so that's really positive. It’s just a case of building him up. We have to be careful how we build his minutes up."

When asked about the club being linked with RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku and fellow forward Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United Potter said: "I will only speak about Chelsea players and not anyone else."

The Blues boss was asked what he learned from his first Champions League game: "It’s as I expect. It’s a real challenge if you drop your level."

H﻿e spoke about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's traumatic summer, during which he was the victim of a violent robbery at his home near Barcelona, and said: "The best thing for him is to play football, to put that incident behind him as quickly as possible."

O﻿n AC Milan, he said: "They are a top team. It's a massive challenge for us and an exciting challenge."