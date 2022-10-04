F﻿ormer Leicester manager Martin O'Neill says James Maddison has the talent to make England's World Cup squad, but ultimately it comes down to Gareth Southgate's personal choice.

After scoring two and setting one up in Monday's big win over Nottingham Forest, the midfielder said he is as confident as he has ever been and backed himself to make an impact for the Three Lions in Qatar.

O'Neill agrees, and he told 5 Live Breakfast: "It would have been a really long fortnight with the international break, with lots to ponder and consider. The result was needed and it was a terrific effort.

"Maddison is an exceptional player - no question about that - and there is great relief all round for Leicester. He obviously has the ability [to make England’s World Cup squad], but one never knows what might be in Gareth Southgate’s mind.

"Maybe it is just a personal choice that managers will have and Southgate’s choice is unlimited in many aspects. Maddison has definitely got the ability and the temperament to play there."

