Fulham sign PSG's Kurzawa on loan

Layvin Kurzawa says he can't wait to play with his Fulham team-mates after arriving on loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Cottagers have signed the left-back on a season-long loan deal from the Ligue 1 side.

The 29-year-old said: "I feel very, very happy to be here. It’s a family here, everyone is very cool.

"I’ve watched every Fulham game this season, and I can’t wait to play with this team."