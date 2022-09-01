Leicester 0-1 Man Utd: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Leicester City’s poor start to the season hit a new low when defeat to Manchester United sent them to the bottom of the Premier League table.

And that disappointing status, with only one point from five games, was reflected in the mood around The King Power Stadium, where the final whistle was greeted by loud boos at the end of this 1-0 loss.

The Foxes look like a team in need of a serious reboot but the club’s owners are tightening the purse strings, leaving manager Brendan Rodgers to pretty much work with what he had while losing important figures in keeper Kasper Schmeichel and outstanding young defender Wesley Fofana.

Leicester City’s fans showed their impatience but it may be the manager’s patience that is in danger of snapping as much of the fine work of his early seasons here looks in danger of grinding to a halt.