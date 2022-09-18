W﻿e asked Kilmarnock fans for their thoughts on Saturday's 1-0 loss at Livingston...

Jim: "Arguably the worst performance of the season so far against Livingston. Lack of basics e.g. effort, teamwork, strategy and creativity in most, if not all, areas. Early in the season. The capability and talent is there. Time for positive changes from the team and Derek McInnes."

Sam: "Killie were awful. Power needs to get a grip and start playing proper football instead of ballerina stuff and McKenzie just hasn’t been at it this season - frankly, I don’t think he will be at any point. Doidge looked decent and so did our full-backs. Also nice to see Hemming back."