Celtic 3-0 Livingston: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Livingston were well organised but lacked threat other than their only glaring chance which passed them by and their hopes went with it. They’ll look to get back to the form they had coming in to this having been unbeaten in 2023.

January was a very impressive month for David Martindale's side, contributing nicely to their bid for a top-six finish, possibly higher.

Celtic just toyed with the Lions for large parts of the affair, but there should, and will, be a lot of joy taken out of the second-half performance where they frustrated and didn't allow Celtic to add to the tally.