Celtic 3-0 Livingston: Analysis

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Ange Postecoglou has been suggesting again of late that he wants his side to finish the season even stronger, something he demanded last term.

He is getting a response to that expectation once again.

Celtic were utterly dominant. They went at Livingston from the first and, despite taking longer than expected to break through, the outcome never seemed in doubt. It could and should have been a much greater margin.

Celtic’s domestic consistency is frightening. No league home losses under Postecoglou since his arrival and an unbeaten, almost exclusively winning, run since the shock loss to St Mirren in September has them motoring nicely towards the title, despite Rangers doing their utmost to close the gap.