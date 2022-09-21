Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Following the news that Jordan Henderson has been added to the England squad as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, Liverpool fans will be hoping their captain comes through the international break unscathed after his recent injury issues.

The Reds midfielder hasn’t played since being substituted in the dramatic 2-1 win over Newcastle United on 31 August, with many not expecting him to be called up by Gareth Southgate as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

The issues that have plagued Liverpool’s midfield this campaign will only add to any concerns supporters have regarding the decision.

Henderson trained alongside Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice away from the main group for his first session at St George’s Park - perhaps a sign that he’s still not 100% ready for action.

On the flip side, this could benefit both Henderson and Liverpool as he aims to get back to speed before a hectic period for the Reds before the World Cup in November. Jurgen Klopp’s men have 13 games across three competitions between 1 October and 12 November.

Thiago Alcantara is already back, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also expected to be available again next month - so alongside Henderson's return, the midfield options are suddenly looking a lot healthier.