A﻿ntonio Conte labelled Tottenham's loss at Sporting 'a difficult result' as he contemplated his side's first defeat since 2 April.

S﻿purs were twice undone in injury time and defeat in Portugal saw them slip to second in their Champions League group.

"When you lose the game you are not happy. I think that the game was unbalanced in the second half, we could score," Conte said.

"We tried to win the game and then in the last 10 minutes we can do much better. They scored with a corner and we conceded the second goal after the 90 minutes.

"It is a pity. You have to try and feed the box and have accuracy and go strong to attack the goal.

"We had two or three situations where we can do much better. A difficult game for sure."