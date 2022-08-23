After his two goals for Southampton against Leicester, Che Adams has been picked in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"What is going on at Leicester?" Garth said. "Kasper Schmeichel has gone, Youri Tielemans looks like he's going and Wesley Fofana has one foot out of the door.

"To expect Leicester to perform in an environment where there is so much uncertainty is not fair to the manager, the players or the fans. The quicker the club gets through this transfer window the better.

"Southampton, meanwhile, have retained the services of Adams who transformed the game for them when he came on against the Foxes. It just goes to show that when you've got a genuine goalscorer in your team you are always in with a chance of nicking the points."

