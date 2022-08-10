As you may well have seen, the Premier League is turning 30.

So as it's a time for nostalgia we asked you to send in pictures of your best football memorabilia.

Jamie from London explains: "This is an exit sign from the old Main Stand at Anfield. They did an auction when they knocked the stand down and I thought it would go great above the TV in the lounge - much to my wife's delight!"

To send us more memorabilia, click here

Read more on how the Premier League has changed in 30 years here