Bernardo Silva said his below-par performance in the first leg of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid inspired his display on Wednesday.

Silva won the player of the match award as his two first-half goals set City on their way towards a 4-0 win over Carlo Ancelotti's side.

The Portugal midfielder became only the third player to score two or more goals in a Champions League semi-final match against Real Madrid (after Lionel Messi in 2011 and Robert Lewandowski in 2013).

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Silva said: "It’s a beautiful night for us. We knew it was going to be tough but to beat this Madrid team 4-0 at home was wonderful.

"It’s a wonderful feeling to be in the final again and hopefully this time we can try and win it.

"My performance in the first game in Madrid wasn’t the one I wanted and I tried to compensate that because I didn’t feel very good at all after the first game. Today I had to do better for my teammates, for the fans and that’s what I tried to do. I am very happy to have helped them today."

On the potential of winning a third successive Premier League title this weekend, Silva added: "It’s another trophy that we want to win with our fans again.

"We are going to try and recover and go full gas again to give another trophy to our people."