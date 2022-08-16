Virgil Van Dijk has backed Darwin Nunez to learn from his dismissal against Crystal Palace and says "it will be a learning curve" for the striker.

The defender said: "Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself but it's a learning curve and obviously we will always back him.

"He's got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way.

"He has to control himself, definitely. I think that's a separate thing.

"He has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.

"It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again."