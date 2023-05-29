Southampton have confirmed two new senior appointments at the club, with Mark Bitcon joining as director of performance and Darren Mowbray as head of recruitment.

Bitcon joins the south coast club from England Rugby, where he had been head of athletic performance and innovation for two years. Prior to that he also worked as director of performance services at Manchester City's academy and held similar roles at Wigan Warriors and across international sport.

In a statement released by the club, they said Bitcon will "oversee all performance areas including science, medicine, psychology and performance analysis at Southampton and across all Sport Republic teams".

Mowbray will join the Saints from Aberdeen on 1 July, where he has worked as head of recruitment since 2021. He has also previously held senior roles at Burnley, Middlesbrough and Leeds.

The club confirmed both will "work as part of the team under incoming director of football Jason Wilcox".