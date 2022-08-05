Rodgers said that Ricardo Pereira could be out of action for up to six months after rupturing his Achilles, while Harvey Barnes will be out for a few weeks, but the rest of the squad is available.

On Kasper Schmeichel's departure, he said: “He’s a true icon of the club. He has been very important. On the pitch, a colossal player for the club, he's been a part of all the great successes over the past decade. A real good guy off the field and I don’t say that lightly."

On his replacement, he added: "I’ve always said Ward is a number one, Iversen has gone away and done well. I don’t feel like I need to look outside for a new goalkeeper."

Rodgers announced Jonny Evans will be the new captain: "Jonny represents the collective standards of these players. He has huge respect in the changing room for what he’s achieved. He’s the natural guy to step forward.”

On potential signings, he said: "As things stand, I believe not. I mentioned that before, there’s nobody imminent coming in. The concentration has purely been on the players who are here. I think we can do well."