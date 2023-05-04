Dean Smith says Leicester have had to "play more" to Jamie Vardy’s strengths as he will "make things happen" for the Foxes.

The 36-year-old has scored at least 15 goals in his last five league seasons but has only managed three this year with two coming in his last two games.

"People will have seen in his performances the hunger, desire, the work-rate, that his legs are still there and his brain is still there. We’re really pleased he’s back scoring goals and in a good place at the moment," Smith said.

"He knows as well as anybody, he’ll be judged on goals. He hasn’t had the pitch-time or the chances. But he’s created a penalty for us, scored against Leeds, and scored and hit the bar against Everton. He’s in a good vein of form, which is important.

"We’ve had to play more to his strengths. We know he’s very intelligent making runs, but you need balls into the areas. It was a fantastic ball from James Maddison for the goal [against Everton]. He will make the runs and make things happen. You have to have a supply line to him.

"All players like to get in that rhythm. It’s a week’s run up to games. There’s a week in between games, so there’s six days of recovery. He’ll be fine."