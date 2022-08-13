Analysis: Brentford 4-0 Manchester United

Matt Gault, BBC Sport

By 18:05 BST on Saturday, Brentford were in dreamland.

They had just scored their fourth goal against Manchester United en route to their biggest top-flight win since 1938.

Brentford didn't just beat United, they destroyed them. The only disappointment for Thomas Frank's side was that they didn't score even more.

Having comfortably avoided relegation in their first top-flight season in 74 years last time out, this was a thrilling demonstration of what the Bees are capable of.

Last week, Brentford showed the kind of fighting spirit that is clearly absent within the United squad when they fought back from 2-0 behind to draw at Leicester.

Here, however, they showed a different side: an ability to pummel teams from the outset and delight their fans with high-pressing, free-flowing football.

Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen - who both scored - were bundles of energy, Ivan Toney notched two assists in a classy display while the likes of Pontus Jansson and Christian Norgaard in front of him silenced the United frontline.

It is, of course, just one game. Frank will be telling his players that how they follow this performance up is of the utmost importance.

But with Fulham, Everton, Crystal Palace, Leeds and Southampton to come in their next five league games, they will understandably fancy their chances of building some serious early-season momentum.