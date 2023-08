Defender John Egan has been confirmed as the new club captain of Sheffield United.

Previous skipper Billy Sharp left Bramall Lane at the end of last season following the Blades' promotion to the Premier League.

Egan said: "Signing for the club in 2018, I couldn't imagine the journey that I'd go on here. It's been an unbelievable five years so far and it's an absolute honour to be named captain of this great club."