Who next for Leeds?

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Former RB Leipzig coach Jesse Marsch had already appeared favourite to succeed Bielsa in the summer but with the United board making their decision early the move appears imminent.

The 48-year-old American, who has also coached New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg, left the German club in December after a five-month spell ended by mutual consent.

Marsch is thought well of in the game but whoever is to replace Bielsa has the toughest of acts to follow a living legend.

The club have announced plans for a permanent tribute to Bielsa at Elland Road and his replacement is expected to be announced on Monday.