Lawro's predictions: Southampton v Newcastle

Southampton were poor against Aston Villa last weekend. Saints boss Ralph Hassenhuttl changed his system at half-time to try to stem the flow of goals, but that didn’t happen.

They had been going very well until then, though, and they still have an impressive home record – they’ve only lost once at St Mary’s all season.

I have a feeling this will be a good open game. There is a completely different feel about Newcastle these days, and there is a togetherness about them – all credit to the manager Eddie Howe for installing that.

Newcastle will probably think they can go and win this game too, but I’m expecting a reaction from Southampton.

Lawro’s prediction: Southampton 1-1 Newcastle