Chris Bevan, BBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Harry Kane showed Manchester City what they were missing with his brilliant individual display at Etihad Stadium on Saturday - but Tottenham's own fans could also argue they have not seen enough performances like that from him, or indeed the rest of their team, this season.

Spurs were superbly organised defensively to give Kane the platform to shine as creator and finisher, and inspire a stunning victory that should reignite their faltering bid for a top-four finish - if they can reach those heights again.

City have not exactly struggled for goals since failing to sign Kane in the summer - the two they managed in defeat meant they became the first Premier League side to reach 100 for the season in all competitions, a landmark they have passed in each of Pep Guardiola's six seasons in charge.

Strangely, it was at the back where they were found lacking the most against Spurs, with the top-flight's meanest defence appearing nervous whenever Kane or Son Heung-min were on the ball or running at goal.

A first defeat of 2022 is still hardly any reason for the league leaders to panic, especially after they had taken 43 points from the previous 45 available, but Liverpool's growing momentum must be giving City cause for concern.

If the Reds beat Leeds on Wednesday when they play their game in hand, City's advantage at the top will be down to three points, with 12 games of the season remaining.