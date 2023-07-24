Phil Cartwright, BBC Sport

With a year left on his contract and him seemingly not in Julen Lopetegui's long-term plans as a first-choice striker, it always seemed likely that Raul Jimenez would leave Wolves this summer.

The MLS or his native Mexico were talked of as his most likely next destinations, so Sunday's news that he is set to remain in the Premier League with Fulham came as a slight surprise.

Given the severity of the injury he sustained late in 2020, I do not think any Wolves fan will begrudge Jimenez the chance to play regular first-team football at the top level.

And he is sure to get a wonderful reception when he returns to Molineux - Fulham are scheduled to visit on 9 March.

Now feels like the right time to part ways, but what a journey it has been.

And, in a summer that has seen Conor Coady, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves depart, this all feels like the end of an era. The key players that twice took Wolves to seventh in the Premier League, that sent the big boys away from Molineux with their tails between their legs, that took us to Wembley and into Europe - they have gone.

One also wonders how different the trajectories of Wolves and the career of Jimenez himself might have been, were it not for a Sunday night in an empty stadium in north London when the outcome of a football match could not have mattered less.