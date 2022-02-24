BBC Sport

Watford 1-4 Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Crystal Palace have won 47 league games against Watford – they haven’t beaten any side more in their league history.

  • Watford suffered their 10th home league defeat of the season – only in 1971-72 and 1987-88 (both 11) did they lose more at Vicarage Road in a single league campaign.

  • The Eagles scored four or more goals for the first time in 53 Premier League games, since a 5-1 away win against West Bromwich Albion in December 2020.

  • Moussa Sissoko’s leveller for Watford was his first goal in 61 Premier League appearances, since netting for Tottenham against Burnley in December 2019.

  • Crystal Palace have conceded a league-high 27% of their Premier League goals from corners this season, with Watford’s goal their 10th conceded this term (out of 37 in total).