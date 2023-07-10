Derek McInnes is expecting more new recruits to arrive at Kilmarnock over the course of the next week.

The Rugby Park boss has been busy this summer, having signed five new faces already after over 20 had left the Ayrshire club at the end of last season.

Matty Kennedy, Kyle Magennis and Robbie Deas are among the acquisitions McInnes has secured so far, and the former Aberdeen manager is hoping to add to that imminently.

"We could've easily signed a host of more players, but we're trying to be really specific with the ones we want," McInnes said from Kilmarnock's Belfast training camp.

"I think we'll have another couple of signings in by the beginning of next week."

After guiding Kilmarnock back to the top flight, McInnes secured the club's Premiership survival on the final day of last term with a 10th-placed finish.

But he has loftier ambitions for the upcoming season, with silverware and European qualification labelled as "the ultimate ambition" for the manager.

"Words are cheap," he adds. "It's what you do on and off the pitch that's the most important thing.

"But I don't see why we can't win a cup or push for European positions. That's what the objective will be this season."