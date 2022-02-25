West Ham's Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko has been given compassionate leave by the club as he tries to deal with his country's invasion by Russia.

Hammers boss David Moyes said the 32-year-old, who has played more than 100 times for Ukraine, is "not in a good place at the moment so we have given him a few days off".

"It is really difficult for him and his family. I spoke to him yesterday and he was upset and rightly so. We hope everything goes well and all his family members keep safe."

On the pitch, Moyes welcomed West Ham's draw with Sevilla, who sit second in La Liga, in the last 16 of the Europa League.

"I think it's the pick of the round," he said. "It's a really tough game - but we want to test ourselves against the best.

"We've played well in Europe and we will take a big support to Seville. There will be more pressure on them than us because we are new to it."

Domestically, West Ham have dropped to sixth in the Premier League, four points off fourth place, after draws in their last two matches but Moyes is relaxed about their position.

"We would like to be winning more games, but we are still in a good place and we hope we'll also be in a good place come the end of the season," he added.