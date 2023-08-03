With just two days to go till the Championship season kicks off, Leeds United have released their 2023-24 away shirt.

The Whites describe it as "bold and fearless" with a "peacock-inspired print" down the front.

Its colour scheme contains blue, navy and mint and "proudly celebrates the club's storied past".

Looking at the fixtures, it may be a while before Leeds model the new strip on the field - their first two away games are at blue-shirted Birmingham City and Ipswich Town.