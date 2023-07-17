Michael Nottingham has joined Livingston following his exit from Accrington Stanley.

The defender, 34, has agreed a one-year deal with the Scottish Premiership club. He has made more than 100 English Football League appearances, having also turned out for Blackpool and Crewe Alexandra.

"I'm delighted to get Michael's signature as I know he had a few options in League One and Two in England," manager David Martindale told the Livingston website.

"He can play a variety of positions, predominantly in the defensive areas - centre defence, right-back and right wing-back and has also played defensive centre midfield.

"I felt at times last season we were a bit vulnerable away from home at set plays and conceded far too many goals on the road in open play and set plays. Michael will definitely help us to improve on this.

"His competitive nature, desire to defend and undoubted experience will be a huge benefit to the group and I'm looking forward to working with him."