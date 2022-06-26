More Japanese signings in the offing?

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has hinted he could dip into the Japanese market again having signed Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi from the J-League last season and won the title in his debut year. (Sun), external

Former Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he has been spending a "lonely" pre-season doing boxing training six days a week to get himself in shape as he tries to find a club after being freed by League 1 Falkirk. (Daily Record), external

Fenerbahce have had a bid reject for Vinicius Souza, the Brazilian midfielder who plays for Belgian second-tier club Lommel and has been strongly linked with Celtic. (Daily Record), external

Scotland and Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry, formerly of Celtic, could be on his way to Burnley, with new manager Vincent Kompany confirming he is targeting signings from the Belgian League where he managed Anderlecht. (Daily Record), external

Read all of Sunday's Scottish Gossip here.