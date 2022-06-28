'Brilliant piece of business' - your reaction to Phillips deal

We asked for your thoughts on the deal that could take Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Miguel: I think Phillips is going to be a good transfer because he is a young footballer with a brain full of exciting ideas. He can do things that other players can't do in the midfield.

Shaun: Phillips brings stability to the midfield. Rodri is unplayable and I don’t think anyone in world football could replace him. However, having Phillips gives us that freedom to use in the games when Rodri needs a break. I think it’s a brilliant signing and he will come on leaps and bounds under Pep.

Paul: More than happy. English, 26 years old, England international in his prime and a tireless worker. What's not to like? Brilliant piece of business.

Anon: Really not impressed with this signing. When you compare the quality of Fernandinho to Phillips, this is a huge step down in that position. The fee is also ludicrous, given it's likely Gabriel Jesus is leaving for the same amount. We have signed these average players before (Jack Rodwell, Fabian Delph, etc) and it’s not worked out for the club or player.