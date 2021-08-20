Team news: Crystal Palace v Brentford

Crystal Palace remain without new signing Michael Olise because of a back injury.

Captain Luka Milivojevic missed the match with Chelsea due to personal reasons.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed there are no new fitness concerns in his squad.

Tariqe Fosu could return after a minor injury and Shandon Baptiste and Mathias Jensen are back in training, although neither will be involved on Saturday.

