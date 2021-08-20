Come 4.45pm on Saturday I'm sure many Leeds United fans will be quoting former player turned actor Vinnie Jones' famous line "It's been emotional".

Having been down near the ground 24 hours before the visit of Everton to see the latest mural commemorating the club's centenary and the return of a packed house for the first time in 17 months, I felt the intense anticipation of supporters for a glimpse of their side back in the Premier League.

The occasion will see those playing legends and loyal followers of the club no longer with us remembered before kick-off which will inevitably tug at the heart strings.

The occasion rightfully should be remembered but must not be played. United will be expected to respond after a wretched start at Old Trafford against an Everton side who earned coach Rafa Benitez respite from the sceptics who were against his crossing to the blue side of Stanley Park.

The clamour to finally witness the Whites mixing it on home turf in the top flight to some extent is mirrored by that to see England star Kalvin Phillips play this week.

The fact Bielsa felt he did not need to give the midfielder minutes in the under-23 side's victory suggests he could be the significant change to the starting line-up.