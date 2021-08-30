Why both managers will be pleased after London derby thriller

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

There was a sense of disappointment from the home sections after West Ham's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, but David Moyes will have settled for seven points from the first three games before the start of the season.

In addition, they have one of the Premier League's most in-form players on their books in the shape of Michail Antonio.

He made one and scored one in the London derby and now has four goals and three assists. Not bad considering the season is only 270 minutes old.

Moyes will look to get Kurt Zouma over the line - plus one or two more - before Tuesday's transfer deadline, with the Hammers due to start their Europa League campaign on 16 September.

As for Palace, this was the sort of battling performance Patrick Vieira had demanded after a disappointing start to his reign.

Conor Gallagher, a season-long loan signing from Chelsea, showed great skill and composure for his two goals.

Vieira said after the match there is more to come from his side. At the age of 21, there is more to come from Gallagher too.