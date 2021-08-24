BBC Sport

Leeds v Everton: In pictures

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

A capacity crowd was able to watch live Premier League football at Elland Road for the first time in 17 years on Saturday

Published
image sourceGetty Images
image caption

And Mateusz Klich marked the return of the Leeds supporters by calmly slotting past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to put the Whites 1-0 up

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

But, after then falling behind, Raphinha was able to salvage a 2-2 draw for Leeds

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips was all smiles as he greeted a fan after the match

image sourceGetty Images
image caption

Skipper Liam Cooper led the team in acknowledging Leeds fans after the full-time whistle