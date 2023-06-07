Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Saturday caps off an amazing season for Manchester City. Never before have the club been so close to making history by winning the Treble.

Ask many outside the dressing room in January if this would have been possible, you'd have been laughed at. There was defeat in the Manchester derby, and a Carabao Cup exit at Southampton, which Pep Guardiold described as the worst game in his seven-year stint at the Blues.

Now they're 90 minutes from sporting immortality. But how did they turn a season around that previously was inconsistent.

"Thinking about the next game - nothing else," defender Ruben Dias told BBC Radio Manchester.

"We know we have a talented group of players and people working together. It's about the mentality.

"It's about making the best out of everyone and the group we have got. In any moment, we believe that if names will play for themselves, we'll be always killing ourselves."

A united front, reconnecting as a team, seemed to spur them on.

"If you start to think too much ahead you're generating stress you shouldn't," he added - as the club embarked on a 26-game unbeaten run that saw them win the Premier League and reach the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.

"We all know what we're going for," Dias said.

"From the start, our goal is to win everything. We missed but we've still got [a chance] at three. A good three to have.

"We'll be going for it with all we've got. We know it'll be a difficult game, it's a final. In our mind there's not a favourite."

Dias has been one of the standout performers in the second half of the season - although it's hard to find a case for anyone since January who hasn't been standout for City. Can it all come together in Istanbul?